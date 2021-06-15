Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT opened at $1.85 on Monday. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

