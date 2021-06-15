Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,357.62 ($30.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,343.90. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.