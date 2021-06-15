Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

