Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Acquires Shares of 34,800 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 63,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

