Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$14.40

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$13.30 to C$14.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.48. 10,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,706. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.90.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

