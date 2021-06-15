Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$14.40

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$13.30 to C$14.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.48. 10,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,706. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.90.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

