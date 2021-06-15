Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in May

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71.
About Aurcana Silver
