Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in May

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.