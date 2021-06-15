Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

LON AUTO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 628 ($8.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,904,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,633. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35). The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.39. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

