Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE:AGR opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

