Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,880. Avanti Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.