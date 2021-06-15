Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Sells $216,060.80 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Lovins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50.

AVY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.67. 697,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,630. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $120,218,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

