Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Sells $216,060.80 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gregory Lovins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50.
AVY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.67. 697,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,630. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $120,218,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
