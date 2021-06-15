Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Avient has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.