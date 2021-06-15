Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Avient has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

