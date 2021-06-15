Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

