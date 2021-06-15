B. Riley Cuts FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $10.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

