Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.