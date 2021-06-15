Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the May 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,987. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

