Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 947,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 375,290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,958,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,904,000 after purchasing an additional 680,530 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.