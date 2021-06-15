Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCMXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

