B&D White Capital Company LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

