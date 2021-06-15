B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $273,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

