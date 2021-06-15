Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $199,685.61 and $29,577.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.43 or 0.00778423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

