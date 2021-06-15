Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).
Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 4.58 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 107.36 ($1.40). 45,193,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.30.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
