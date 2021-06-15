Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 4.58 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 107.36 ($1.40). 45,193,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.30.

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37). Insiders purchased 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $293,937 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

