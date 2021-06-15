Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

