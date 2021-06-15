Berger Financial Group Inc Has $385,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $336.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

