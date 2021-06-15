Berger Financial Group Inc Has $635,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

