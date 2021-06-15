Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

