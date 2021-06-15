Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Kathleen Scarlett Sells 7,855 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Best Buy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Kathleen Scarlett sold 15 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,826.10.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.37 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.