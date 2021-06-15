Beyond Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $7.23 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00164979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.01027839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,685.05 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.