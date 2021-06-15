Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,276,503. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.56 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.