Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $9.46 billion and approximately $4.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00795133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00085308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.43 or 0.07948092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043170 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,459,638,147 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

