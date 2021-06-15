BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,305 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioAtla alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.