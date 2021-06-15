BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report sales of $28.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $111.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of BLFS opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,768 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,448 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,934,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

