BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $13,626.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.04 or 0.00694781 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,565,345 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

