BlackRock Inc. Has $157.42 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,945 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $157,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

