BlackRock Inc. Has $162.31 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Children’s Place worth $162,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

