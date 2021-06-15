BlackRock Inc. Purchases 259,509 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.15% of News worth $159,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in News by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

