BlackRock Inc. Sells 454,758 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Warner Music Group worth $165,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 732.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

