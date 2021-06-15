BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,034 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of McGrath RentCorp worth $178,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

