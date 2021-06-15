BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 308,781 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 759,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,346,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

