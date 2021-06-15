Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

