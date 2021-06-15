Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.