Bluestein R H & Co. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,412 shares of company stock valued at $900,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

