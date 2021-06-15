Bluestein R H & Co. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock worth $58,618,175. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

