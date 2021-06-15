Bluestein R H & Co. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

