Bluestein R H & Co. Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $367.55 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

