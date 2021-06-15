BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,280 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.