BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 497 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ePlus were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.8% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

