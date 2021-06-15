BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BrightView were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

BV stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

