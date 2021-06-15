BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.61 million, a PE ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 67,196 shares of company stock worth $1,855,398 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.