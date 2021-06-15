BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

BMA opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

