BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.